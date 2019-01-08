Mississippi lawmakers return to Capitol for 3-month session

Devon Davis, a porter with the Mississippi State Senate, dusts one of the assigned desks on the chamber floor, a final time on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., as the legislative staffs work at readying the building for Tuesday's start of the 2019 Mississippi Legislature.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Bryant is proposing a teacher pay raise as Mississippi legislators begin their three-month session.

House and Senate leaders say they also would like to consider raises for state employees. But, it will be late March or early April before budget decisions are made.

Legislators convene at noon Tuesday and face leadership questions. The Senate president pro tempore, Republican Terry Burton of Newton, and the House speaker pro tempore, Republican Greg Snowden of Meridian, has each faced a drunken driving charge.

Snowden pleaded no contest and entered a diversion program without a conviction. Speaker Philip Gunn says the Ethics Committee could look at Snowden's leadership post.

Burton was arrested Dec. 19 in Starkville, and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has urged him to step down as pro tem.