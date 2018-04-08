Mississippi State physics major wins national scholarship

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi State University senior will receive a Barry Goldwater Scholarship.

The university says physics major Nicholas A. Ezzell of Laurel will be the only Mississippian to get the award this year.

Ezell has conducted research at the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and will return there this summer to develop quantum computing software. He hopes to attend graduate school and ultimately work as a computational physicist.

The Goldwater Foundation is a based in Virginia and awards scholarships nationwide to undergraduates studying math, science and engineering. The awards were named by Congress for the former Republican senator from Arizona and unsuccessful 1964 presidential candidate.

Mississippi State says 17 of its students have received the scholarship since they began. Ezell is the fourth student named in seven years.