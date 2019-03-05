Mississippi House advances $1,000 teacher pay raise

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A plan to raise pay by $1,000 for Mississippi teachers is taking another step forward.

The House Education Committee voted Monday to amend Senate Bill 2770, sending it forward to the House Appropriations Committee for more debate.

Senators had proposed paying the raise — $500 a year for two years — in the form of a once-yearly bonus. The House committee changed the bill to distribute the raise evenly across all a teacher's paychecks.

The package is projected to cost more than $100 million over two years, but some teachers and lawmakers have derided it as paltry.

Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett, a Long Beach Republican, says it remains possible that lawmakers could settle on a different amount, depending on how much money is estimated to be available.