Minot State University offers new entrepreneurship path

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot State University is offering a new Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship this fall.

Students in the new entrepreneurship program are required to take the university's fundamental business courses, in addition to 30 credit hours focused on entrepreneurship, the Minot Daily News reported. Minot State is also offering a certificate in entrepreneurship.

Tracey Mays, an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Minot State, said up to 10 students have declared the major so far. Entrepreneurship students are required to write a business plan and develop a final project that demonstrates their knowledge of how to start and grow a business, she said.

Upon graduation, students will have a portfolio that they can show future investors, loan providers and potential employers.

But the classes aren't only for individuals who want to start their own business, Mays said.

Graduates will also learn to manage a small business and to practice entrepreneurship in a corporate setting.

"They're kind of well-rounded when they get out," said Mays.

Jaylon Flowers is one of the first students who will graduate with the new major in entrepreneurship.

"I want to create my own meal prepping business for the fitness industry," Flowers said, adding that he wants to help people eat healthy.

Meanwhile, Adam Wowryk, a sophomore from Winnipeg, Manitoba, said the entrepreneurship degree will help him if he chooses to work in his family's grocery warehouse business. But Wowryk also has goals to launch his own business.

"For some reason, I've always wanted to own a sports bar," said Wowryk.

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com