Minnesota professor faces domestic assault charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Minnesota professor is facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in their apartment.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that 47-year-old Aaron Doering is charged with domestic assault by strangulation.

A criminal complaint says police responded Wednesday to a Minneapolis apartment and heard arguing inside. After announcing their presence, officers entered the apartment and separated Doering and the woman.

The document says the victim told police that Doering had dragged her around by the hair and slapped, hit and choked her. She told police she believed he would kill her, saying Doering had previously assaulted her.

The complaint says officers saw red marks on the victim's forehead and finger-shaped bruising showing on her neck. It wasn't immediately clear if Doering has an attorney to comment on his behalf.