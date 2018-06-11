Michigan State University to redevelop apartment complex

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University officials are considering ways to redevelop an apartment complex that's seen dwindling use by visiting scholars and graduate students.

The Lansing State Journal reports that consulting firms are crafting ideas for Spartan Village, including turning the 140-acre (57-hectare) site into a retirement community, a hotel or multi-family spaces. University officials are seeking input from community stakeholders and looking to form public-private partnerships to complete the project.

Spartan Village had 1,500 apartment units at its peak use, but only 350 units are currently active and maintained.

East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows says that the tax-exempt nature of the land is an issue. He says the city wouldn't receive tax funds to "help reduce the impact on East Lansing taxpayers for providing fire services" for the area.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com