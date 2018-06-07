Michigan Senate approves school-safety legislation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A school-safety plan advancing in Michigan's Legislature would require all school districts to develop an emergency operations plan and consult with law enforcement before the construction or renovation of a school building.

Other measures in the seven-bill Senate package approved Thursday would require formal reporting on school violence or threats that have been prevented and mandate that active-shooter training be included in licensing of police officers.

Another bill would create a state school safety office to partner with law enforcement to assess school buildings and to disburse security grants to schools.

Under a budget deal, Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers have agreed to spend $58 million upgrading security, hiring counselors and expanding a confidential tip line.

The bills head to the House, which has passed its own safety plan.