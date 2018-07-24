Metal detectors to be used in school where 17 were killed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will no longer have to use see-through backpacks, but they will have to pass through metal detectors when they return to class in a few weeks.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the school where 17 people were fatally shot on Valentine's Day will be the first in Broward County to use metal detectors.

Officials haven't offered specifics on whether the students will walk through metal detectors or be scanned with portable wands. Spokeswoman Nadine Drew says the district is still trying to determine the best way to get 3,200 students through the detectors each morning without creating long lines.

Former student Nikolas Cruz has been jailed on 17 counts of first-degree murder since the shooting.