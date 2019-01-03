Merger process starts between college, art institute

HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) — The merger process has started between two New Hampshire private colleges.

New England College and the New Hampshire Institute of Art are in the process of merging to enhance academic programs and streamline administrative services.

The art institute will operate as a subsidiary of New England College in Henniker to start. Plans are for the institute campus to continue to operate in Manchester as part of New England College. Students from both campuses will have the opportunity to study at either campus location.

The combined institution will maintain the name New England College, with NHIA anticipated to be named the Institute of Art and Design at New England College.

New England College has 2,800 students and the New Hampshire Institute of Art enrolls about 350 students.