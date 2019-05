Medical board vote is step toward more info on accused doc

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board has taken a step toward possibly making more information public from its old investigation involving an Ohio State University team doctor recently found to have sexually abused male students for two decades.

Details about the board investigation involving the late Dr. Richard Strauss have remained confidential under state law. But that might change if the parties involved waive their confidentiality.

The board voted Thursday to do so. If the complainant, patients and witnesses involved do the same, investigation details related to them could become public.

The board and the university support the idea. But they haven't disclosed the scope and significance of the confidential information or how many people were involved in the investigation in the mid-1990s, toward the end of Strauss' career at Ohio State.