Massachusetts tops Advanced Placement exams for 3rd year

BOSTON (AP) — Students in Massachusetts are the nation's leaders on Advanced Placement exams for the third year in a row.

The nonprofit College Board, which administers the tests, says 32.9 percent of the state's public school graduates last year scored a three or better on at least one exam.

Following Massachusetts was Connecticut, where 32.2 percent of graduates scored a three or better, and Florida, with 31.7 percent.

Scoring a three or greater effectively means a student passed the exam. Nationally, 23.5 percent of public high school graduates hit that mark.

Massachusetts also has the greatest improvement over the last decade, while students in Washington, D.C., recorded the most growth since the graduates of 2017.

The New York-based College Board says a record 1.2 million students took Advanced Placement tests in 2018.