Maryland schools superintendent rejects county pick again

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The Maryland state superintendent has once again declined to approve a local school board's superintendent selection.

News outlets report state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon sent a letter Thursday saying the Baltimore County school board's explanations hadn't allayed her concerns about Verletta White's ethics violations and the district's failure to audit the way it awards contracts.

The board voted 8-4 in April to offer White the permanent position, with a four-year contract that was to begin July 1. The board asked Salmon to reconsider after she rejected the appointment in early May.

Salmon says she would approve White as interim superintendent for another year, but encourages the board to conduct a "full and fair search" for a permanent superintendent.

Last week, 40 Baltimore County principals went to the state school board meeting to support White.