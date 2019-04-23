Marshall launching student IDs on iPhone, Apple Watch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University students will be able to use their own electronic devices to access buildings on campus, paying for meals and other uses.

Officials at the university in Huntington, West Virginia, are announcing the launch Tuesday of school-issued identification cards on iPhone and Apple Watch.

Marshall says it's the first school in West Virginia and among the first 10 nationwide to offer the technology that uses readers where the ID cards are accepted on and off campus.

Apple says the arrangement enables students to leave their physical wallets behind.