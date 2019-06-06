Louisiana school renamed for late Saints owner Tom Benson

KENNER, La. (AP) — A Louisiana public school will be renamed after Tom Benson, the late owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans under whom the Saints won its first Super Bowl.

News outlets report the Jefferson Parish School Board unanimously voted Wednesday to rename Theodore Roosevelt Middle School to Tom Benson School.

Officials say they hope the renaming will "provide new energy" to the school, which the New Orleans Advocate reports has suffered from low scores.

In a statement, the school board said the move was not due to any financial contributions made by the Benson family. The board says it is "confident" the Bensons will consider supporting the school in the future. Officials say students could meet Saints and Pelicans players and hear from team executives during career days.