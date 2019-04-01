Louisiana governor shelves Medicaid work requirement idea

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is no longer proposing to impose work requirements on certain adult Medicaid recipients, a contentious idea struck down in other states.

The Democratic governor announced in January 2018 that his administration was "actively working" on work requirements. The concept was pushed by Republicans who criticize Edwards for adding 500,000 people to government-financed insurance through Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid work requirement legislation failed to win passage in the Legislature, but the Edwards administration suggested talks would continue.

Instead, his administration announced a pilot program Monday at Louisiana Delta Community College that will offer free skills training for about 50 Medicaid expansion recipients. The governor's office suggests the training program came from work requirement discussions.

A federal judge last week blocked Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky.