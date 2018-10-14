Louisiana considers special recognition for STEM work

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana students who complete specified courses in science, technology, engineering and mathematics may soon be able to earn special endorsements on their high school diplomas.

Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education members are scheduled soon to consider the new diploma endorsements for completion of what are popularly known as STEM courses.

State education superintendent John White says the endorsements — represented by a gold or silver seal on diplomas — will be an incentive to engage in STEM course work.

A Department of Education news release says silver seals will go to those who complete a subset of specified STEM courses. A gold seal will go to those who complete all of the courses.

A BESE committee looks at the proposal Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's full board meeting.