Listening session this week in search for Ole Miss leader

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Two listening sessions are set for the search for a new University of Mississippi leader.

The first session will be Thursday at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The second will be Sept. 5 on the Oxford campus.

The Oxford Eagle reports that a 39-member search advisory committee of faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members met Friday in Oxford. The group, co-chaired by Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Associate Dean Charles Hussey, will provide feedback in the chancellor's search. Some members will also take part in interviews with trustees.

Trustee Ford Dye of Oxford leads the search.

Jeffrey Vitter resigned the chancellor's post after less than three years in the top job.

Trustee President Hal Parker has said the board wants to hire a new leader by year"s end.

