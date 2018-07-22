Libraries, LinkedIn agreement to offer online courses free

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio residents with valid library cards will have access to thousands of online courses they can take for free under an expansion of the state's online library learning program.

The Ohio Library Council and the Ohio Public Library Information Network recently announced a three-year, $710,000 yearly agreement with LinkedIn to provide Ohioans free access to online courses with the social media company's Lynda.com service.

The Lynda.com online learning network has over 12,000 self-guided courses to help people gain workforce skills.

Lynda.com normally requires a paid subscription. Under the Ohio system, any cardholder will be able to access courses from any computer with an internet connection by entering their library card number and 4-digit PIN.

Officials say most library systems in Ohio likely should have the service by September.