Leave $350 hats at home, NY middle school administrators beg

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — Administrators at a New York middle school are begging students to leave their winter hats made by Italian apparel company Moncler at home because the pricy tops keep getting lost.

The New York Post reports that administrators at Great Neck North Middle School on Long Island wrote a letter to parents asking them to "try and redirect your middle schooler from wearing these hats to school."

Moncler's knit hats with fur pom poms cost $350, though kids' sizes are available for less.

The Great Neck North administrators said time spent looking for lost Montcler hats has been "disruptive to the students' focus and time."

Parent Elissa Siony said the letter was "silly." She told the Post, "If they lose it and freak out, they freak out."

___

