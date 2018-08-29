Lawsuit seeks public money for tuition at religious schools

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Several Maine teens and their families have filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that prevents towns without high schools from using public money to pay tuition to religious schools.

The Bangor Daily News reports the lawsuit filed last week claims the law allows discrimination against religious individuals and institutions because they are religious.

The lawsuit cites a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found Missouri couldn't exclude a religious school from a grant program that reimburses schools that use recycled tires on their playgrounds.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the exclusion of the school was "odious to our Constitution."

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has previously upheld the tuition ban in 1997 and 2002.

The state Attorney General's Office declined to comment on the lawsuit Tuesday.

