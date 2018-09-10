Lawsuit against university over open records to go to trial

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by an animal rights group against the University of Missouri over the cost of receiving public records could go to trial.

Circuit Judge Jeff Harris ruled Friday in a lawsuit by Animal Rescue Media Education, which also is called the Beagle Freedom Project. The group sued the university in 2016 over an estimated $82,000 charge for researching and copying public records. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the lawsuit contends the university's fees for the records are so high it effectively prevents the public from accessing open records.

Harris will hear the evidence in a bench trial. The university could be fined up to $1,000 for knowingly violating the Sunshine Law and up to $5,000 for a purposeful violation.

