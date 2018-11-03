Lawsuit: Paraeducators repeatedly assaulted by students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two employees who were assigned to assist special needs students in the classroom have filed a $900,000 lawsuit against Portland Public Schools, claiming the district ignored pleas for help as violent students repeatedly assaulted them.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Joyce Moore and Virginia Ferrer-Burgett worked as paraeducators at Woodlawn Elementary School with students who had a range of disabilities, according to their lawsuit filed Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit says some of the students grabbed their breasts, choked, bit, kicked, punched, head-butted and urinated on them.

The women's lawyer Rebecca Cambreleng says the women fault the district for allegedly failing to place the students in settings where their behavior could be properly addressed by staff members with additional training.

Portland Public Schools spokesperson Harry Esteve said Friday the district just received a copy of the lawsuit and he wasn't able to comment.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com