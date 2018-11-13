Lawsuit: Medical school ignored sex harassment complaints

BALTIMORE (AP) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore, and its School of Medicine is accused of ignoring complaints of sexual harassment.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that 31-year-old Carly Goldstein accuses the institutions in a federal lawsuit of failing to stop harassment by her supervisor, Dr. Robert Crawford, who is a surgeon at the University of Maryland Medical Center and professor at the medical school.

The lawsuit says supervisors and a university investigative body disregarded the research coordinator's complaints about unwanted advances she said Crawford made toward her between 2014 and 2017. The newspaper says three other women also complained about Crawford's behavior, including two female surgeons who left because of the harassment.

Attorney General Brian Frosh says the lawsuit should be dismissed because Goldstein technically worked for a foundation, not the hospital.

