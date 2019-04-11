Lawrence middle school student charged in school threat

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A middle school student in Lawrence who allegedly threatened to shoot people at the school is facing a felony charge in juvenile court.

The Douglas County district attorney's office says the boy is facing one count of criminal threat. Court records show he appeared in court and pleaded not guilty Monday.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports police received a report just before midnight April 4 that a student at Billy Mills Middle School saw several messages from another student threatening to bring guns to school and shoot people on the last day of school.

Police investigated and arrested the boy.

