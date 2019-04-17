Lawmakers upset with Missouri-Kansas City chancellor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some Missouri lawmakers say the University of Missouri-Kansas City's chancellor should resign because of what they called an inadequate response to the disruption of a conservative speaker's appearance on campus last week.

The Kansas City Star reports some lawmakers also threatened to cut the school's budget because they believe Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal's statement after the incident showed liberal intolerance to conservative speakers.

On Thursday, student Gerard Dabu used a water gun to shoot a substance toward conservative Michael Knowles, who was giving an anti-transgender speech. Dabu was charged and banned from campus.

Agrawal issued a statement the next day supporting free speech but saying Knowles' opinions didn't match the university's commitment to inclusion for all. After that statement was criticized, Agrawal issued another condemning the disruption and supporting freedom of expression for everyone.

