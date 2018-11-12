Lawmakers to ask questions about Lincoln hat, museum future

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A state House committee plans a hearing to consider questions surrounding the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum .

The Tourism, Hospitality & Craft Industries Committee on Tuesday will review a $26 million collection of Lincoln artifacts the organization's fundraising foundation purchased and the more than $9 million remaining on the loan .

Included is an iconic stovepipe hat purportedly belonging to Lincoln. A September report revealed secret research on its history that the foundation commissioned failed to produce a concrete link.

That has hindered the foundation's efforts to get $5 million in state tourism tax receipts for debt-relief and strained relations with museum administrators.

Chicago Democratic Committee Chairwoman Ann Williams says she wants to avoid finger-pointing in favor of ensuring the institution's future stability.

Both foundation and museum officials will attend.