Lawmakers determine University of Hawaii cuts not necessary

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — State lawmakers have determined widespread cuts at the University of Hawaii will not be necessary.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports State Democratic Sen. Donna Mercado Kim on Friday announced the determination after officials completed a review of 121 positions that were considered for elimination.

Kim says new information provided by the university shows that 99 percent of the positions that the university initially presented were positions that included retirements, terminations, leaves without pay and sabbaticals.

She says 50 percent were temporary positions that were 100 percent federal/grant funded, so those positions were restored.

The university says its officials still need to review the full details of the conference budget to understand how it addresses the other significant cuts proposed in the Senate budget as well as how the Board of Regents' requests for new support were handled.

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/