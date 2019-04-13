Lafayette schools chief field narrowed to 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The Lafayette Parish School Board has narrowed the field of superintendent candidates to two people already working for the school system.

The Advertiser reports Irma Trosclair, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, and Bart Thibodeaux, special education director, were the only candidates for interim superintendent to receive votes to be interviewed April 24.

One will take the helm of the district when Superintendent Donald Aguillard retires May 17.

Their interviews will be in a public meeting at 5:30 p.m., with only board members asking questions. However, school system staff and the public can submit questions to Board President Justin Centanni at jcentanni@lpssonline.com, and he will distribute them to board members.

___

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com