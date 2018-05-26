Lackawanna college students to take part in hemp research

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Hemp is coming to Lackawanna County. The state recently awarded a hemp research permit to the nonprofit U.S. Ecological Advanced Research & Conservation Hub in Mayfield and Lackawanna College for them to grow and explore potential industrial uses of hemp, the college announced.

Hemp cultivation and research will take place at the Northeast Environmental Technology Center greenhouse and lab on Old Plank Road in Mayfield. Students from Lackawanna College's new Sustainable Agriculture program will participate in the research and work.

The hemp initiative will have a decidedly Northeast Pennsylvania focus by tapping into the area's mining past. The research will test whether hemp can grow with acid mine water irrigation and on culm land. If successful, hemp could help remediate old environmental problems and provide a new agricultural growth path, said Dan Summa, the executive director of USEARCH.

Researchers will tap acid mine water from a well drilled deep under the property, to learn whether hemp can grow with tainted and reclaimed mine water, Summa said.

Some hemp seedlings started in the lab and greenhouse will be transplanted into nearby culm land to determine if hemp can thrive in the old coal waste dirt.

The research will ask, "Can we grow this (hemp) using abandoned acid mine water, or cleaned up acid mine drainage water, and can we grow it on compromised (culm) soil," Summa said.

"That's going to be the challenge, to see if we can grow it in culm land," said Ray Angeli of the Northeast Environmental Technology Center.

High hopes

Hemp also will be planted in a half-acre field plot on the center's site.

Planting is not yet underway because researchers are still trying to obtain hemp seeds with federal approval.

They believe the research project could be a step toward bringing an environmentally sustainable product back to the American landscape and restore hemp as an agricultural and economic boon.

"We have high hopes for it," Angeli said. "And, that's what the research will do. The research will (presumably) say it grows here; and then let the agricultural industry take it from there."

Once prevalent in America, hemp has been used for thousands of years globally as a source of fiber and food. A versatile plant, hemp is relatively easy to grow and adaptable to many different climate and soil conditions.

In colonial times and early America, Pennsylvania produced large hemp crops, used for products ranging from rope to cloth to paper to sails. Oil from hemp seeds was used in paints, varnishes and soaps. George Washington grew hemp on his farms.

Hemp was grown commercially in the United States until the 1930s, when it became regulated along with marijuana and its cultivation was prohibited.

Hemp laws vary

The 2014 federal farm bill opened the door to limited legal growth of industrial hemp as part of agricultural research pilot programs. The law provided a research framework and instructed states to build their own regulatory programs. As a result, hemp laws may vary greatly from state to state.

Hemp and marijuana are different varieties of cannabis and differ in key respects. Marijuana has high levels of the psychoactive plant chemical delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the agent that produces "a high;" while hemp has only trace amounts of THC, or less than three-tenths of 1 percent.

"The best way to think about it is they're in the same family, but entirely different, like a chimpanzee and a human," Summa said.

Hemp grows in a stalk about 12 to 15 feet tall, with a flower at the top containing seeds, Angeli said.

Other research of the initiative will involve extracting oil from seeds of the three varieties of hemp that will be grown at the site in Mayfield, Summa said.

25,000 hemp uses

Hemp's nascent revival stems from Pennsylvania's Industrial Hemp Research Act of 2016, which allows individual growers and higher education institutions contracting with the state Department of Agriculture to apply for permits to grow industrial hemp for research. Under the law, hemp may only be grown in Pennsylvania for research in pilot programs, and not for general commercial activity.

There are an estimated 25,000 uses for industrial hemp. It's used in door panels in BMW luxury cars, in packaging materials, in farm-animal bedding, and in "hempcrete" building blocks that insulate and resist mold, insects and fire.

The state's new hemp research program aims to determine the most appropriate uses for Pennsylvania, in terms of growth, production and marketing.

Under the 2016 law, research permits can be obtained by institutions of higher education or by persons or entities contracting directly with the state Department of Agriculture.

During the 2017 season, 14 permit holders planted and grew slightly more than 36 acres of hemp. This was the first planting of hemp in Pennsylvania in about 80 years. Officials have said the 14 projects produced valuable technical data on everything from seed-sourcing to harvesting.

For 2018, the state expanded opportunities for hemp production and research by allowing up to 50 growers to plant up to 100 acres each. The maximum research plot is 100 acres, or smaller plots with a combined area not to exceed 100 acres. Projects are selected based upon an application and determination of merit of proposed research.

Big business

For the 2018 round, the state recently awarded permits for hemp research to Lackawanna College, Penn State University and Lehigh University.

Lackawanna College will incorporate the hemp initiative with USEARCH into a recently established Sustainable Agricultural degree program. Students will gain opportunities to become involved in farming and possible new business ventures.

"Our partnership with USEARCH places the college at the forefront of a new and exciting field of research," Lackawanna College President Mark Volk said in a statement. "It provides yet another innovative opportunity for our students to expand into new industries that will provide them with unique career paths."

Angeli said they will train people to work in the industry.

The state also passed a landmark medical marijuana law in 2016.

Just as medical marijuana has become a burgeoning industry in the state, so has hemp.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the growing of hemp is a multimillion-dollar business that has increased annually by almost 10 percent in the last 10 years and had retail sales of nearly $600 million.

"Hemp is the next big thing," Angeli said. "Hemp is going to be a big business."

While USEARCH and the Northeast Environmental Technology Center are separate entities, the directors of both are the same three men — Summa, Angeli and Karl Pfeiffenberger, said Angeli.

The hemp project arrangement will have USEARCH and Lackawanna College conducting the research at the center's facility, he said.

Its laboratories, classrooms, office space and shared facilities "act as cross pollinator of new ideas," he said.

