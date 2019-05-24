LSU president names interim chancellor for LSU-Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A former vice chancellor at Louisiana State University is returning to the school's Alexandria campus for his second stint as interim chancellor there.

LSU President F. King Alexander said in a news release that Paul Coreil will serve as interim chancellor through June 2021.

Coreil officially retired in February 2013, but was the Alexandria campus' interim chancellor from February 2013 to February 2014.

This time, he is replacing Guiyou Huang, who was recently named president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Except for a brief stint with private industry in the late 1990s, Coreil has worked at the LSU AgCenter since 1978. He has been an extension agent, specialist, assistant director, and vice chancellor and director of the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service.