Kreuser, Geu score 16 each; NDSU routs D-III Northland 90-43

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser scored 16 points, Deng Geu had 16 points and 13 rebounds and North Dakota State beat Division III Northland College 90-43 on Wednesday night.

Kreuser made 4 of 5 field goals and was 8-of-8 shooting at the free-throw line. Geu was 7 of 9 from the floor and collected his first career double-double. Tyson Ward added 12 points and Vinnie Shahid had 11 for North Dakota State (5-8), which shot 52 percent from the floor and made 19 of 20 free throws.

Ben Arqueros Jr. scored 13 points, Modesta Britten chipped in 10 points and Ethan Rycenga had nine for Northland. The trio made 14 of Northland's 16 field goals.

Geu hit back-to-back dunks and the Bison had a double-digit lead four minutes into the game. It was 51-16 at the break.