Kentucky's economic development chief resigning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's economic development secretary, who played a role in the state landing some billion-dollar business projects, said Tuesday he will step down from the job he has held since early 2017 to return to the private sector.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said it was with "regret" that he accepted Terry Gill's resignation, effective at the end of May. Bevin will recommend that state economic development executive officer Vivek Sarin serve as interim secretary after Gill's departure, the governor's office said.

Sarin is a longtime friend of Bevin's. A national search will begin for a new economic development cabinet secretary, Bevin's office said.

The transition atop the economic development cabinet comes as Bevin is seeking a second term in this year's elections. The governor has made his stewardship of the state's economy a main focal point of his re-election campaign.

Bevin said that Gill's business-development work for the state "cannot be overstated."

"He brought to our economic development efforts the perspective of a business executive who knows the opportunities and challenges that companies face every day," Bevin said in a statement. "We are grateful for his willingness to put his business career on hold in recent years to serve within state government during such a transformative time."

Gill said he decided it's time for him to return to the private sector, where he's spent most of his career. He was serving as president of a marketing services company when Bevin hired him as economic development secretary.

"I leave here with a great sense of satisfaction for what we have achieved," Gill said.

During his tenure, Gill played a role in Toyota's retooling of its Georgetown plant and online retailer Amazon's decision to build a cargo hub in northern Kentucky. More recently, steel producer Nucor Corp. announced plans to build a manufacturing mill in Meade County.

Meanwhile, Bevin will recommend that the Kentucky Economic Development Partnership board appoint Sarin as interim secretary once Gill leaves the cabinet, the governor's office said. Bevin is the board's chairman.

The partnership — a public-private group of state officials and business executives — will begin a national search for a new economic development secretary, Bevin's office said.