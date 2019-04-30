Kent State names school's provost as new president

KENT, Ohio (AP) — A national search for a new president at Kent State University in Ohio has landed on campus with the selection of the school's provost and executive vice president.

The Record-Courier reports Kent State trustees on Monday announced the appointment of Todd Diacon to replace President Beverly Warren, who's resigning July 1.

The 60-year-old Diacon arrived at Kent State in April 2012 after serving two years as deputy chancellor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He was previously was an assistant professor of history and vice provost for academic operations at the University of Tennessee.

Diacon will be paid $475,000 annually.

Warren was appointed president of Kent State in 2014.

The school, which has 27,000 students enrolled at its main campus, is roughly 38 miles (61 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.

