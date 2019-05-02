Kansas military school moves to keep property from founder

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An embattled Kansas military school amended its incorporation document to remove the Episcopalian church that founded it from getting the property once the school shuts down.

The amendment that came nearly seven months before the school announced its plans to close was revealed when the document recently became public. It was brought up in an alumni group's social media posting. The document raises questions at a time when supporters are working to keep St. John's Military School open in Salina.

The Episcopalian boarding school announced in February it planned to shut down after its May 11 commencement. The 131-year-old school said education has changed dramatically, resulting in lower enrollment and unsustainable higher costs.

Military schools nationwide have been closing their doors amid declining revenues and falling enrollments.