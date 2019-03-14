Kansas attorney general investigating 2 closed hospitals

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's office says it executed a search warrant at a southeast Kansas hospital that closed last month.

The Pittsburg Sun reports the search warrant was executed in February at Oswego Community College, about a week after the hospital and two other medical facilities in Labette County closed.

C.J. Grover, spokesman attorney general Derek Schmidt, confirmed the search warrant but declined to comment further.

On Tuesday, the Horton Community Hospital in Brown County also closed. Grover said the attorney general's office also is investigating that hospital.

The hospitals were once run by EmpowerHMS, which has had several hospitals close across the country.

