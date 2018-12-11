Kansas State hires NDSU's Klieman to lead football program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State has hired Chris Klieman of North Dakota State to lead its football program, passing the reins from retired Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder to someone with three Football Championship Subdivision titles but little Big 12 experience.

Klieman was hired Monday to lead the Bison by Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, and was seen as one of the front-runners for the job ever since Snyder announced his retirement.

Klieman agreed to a six-year contract with a base salary of $2.3 million next season, increasing by $200,000 each subsequent season. The deal includes a number of other incentives.

Taylor initially targeted North Texas coach Seth Littrell, but he announced last week that he would remain with the Mean Green. Attention quickly shifted to Klieman, who has the Bison in the FCS semifinals and seeking a fourth title in five seasons.