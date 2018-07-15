KU scholarship program to help underrepresented engineers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas School of Engineering has launched a new scholarship program that aims to increase the number of underrepresented students.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the KU Engineering, Science and Technology program is part of IHAWKE, the engineering school's organization for diversity and women's programs.

University officials say the program aims to help recruit students who have potential but don't have the resources, support or knowledge of opportunities. The initiative will seek out students as young as middle school and focus on low-income and first-generation college students.

The program will hold day camps, university tours, offer test prep and have mentorship opportunities.

A 2017 study by National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics found that African Americans, Hispanics and disabled people are underrepresented in science and engineering jobs.

