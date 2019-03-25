Juvenile arrested for online threat against Buckeye school

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Buckeye police have arrested a juvenile for threatening a local high school.

KNXV-TV in Phoenix reports the unidentified juvenile was taken into custody Monday and booked into jail.

Police say the suspect posted a threat involving Youngker High School on social media.

The threat was reported late Sunday to police.

No other details were released about the nature of the threat or the juvenile.

___

