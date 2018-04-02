Judge sides with city in discrimination, civil rights suit

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A judge has ruled against a former library assistant who sued a Massachusetts city claiming civil rights violations, discrimination and retaliation.

The Sun reports that Diane Cloutier sued the city of Lowell in 2015 seeking more than $500,000 in damages. She now has to pay more than $2,000 in legal costs.

Cloutier was dismissed from the Pollard Memorial Library in 2013 due to a doctor's note saying she could not lift or grasp items with her right hand.

The city hired an agency to conduct video surveillance of Cloutier. Court records show footage captured Cloutier using both arms to lift grocery bags and close car doors.

A city lawyer says Cloutier's claims were meritless. Cloutier could not be reached for comment.