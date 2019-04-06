Judge rules against former U of I student suing for degree

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has denied an emergency request to grant a University of Illinois MBA degree to a former student accused of sexual assault.

The student identified as "John Doe" was pushing for the emergency order in his federal lawsuit because he faces termination from his job if he doesn't have a degree by April 15. But The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce concluded the lawsuit was improperly filed because the man sued the UI Board of Trustees as an entity rather than as individuals.

The man was accused by another student of sexual assault after he graduated in May 2018 but before he'd received his degree.

A UI panel concluded he was responsible for the sexual assault and the man was dismissed from the school.