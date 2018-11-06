Judge dismisses defendants from Ohio rape allegation lawsuit

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against a university in Ohio and a former school softball coach by a woman who claimed both mishandled allegations that she was raped by the coach's son.

U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi (lee-OY') in a series of rulings on Monday said the lawsuit filed in 2016 by Lauren Kesterson against Kent State University and former coach Karen Linder shouldn't proceed.

Kesterson, who is allowing her name to be used publicly, claimed she told Linder in 2014 about the rape from December 2012 and that Linder failed to tell the university. Linder's son was never arrested or charged.

Linder resigned as coach just days after Kesterson filed a Title IX complaint with the university in 2015.

Kesterson's attorney says an appeal is planned.