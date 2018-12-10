Judge asked to postpone trial over student's fatal stabbing

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors have asked a judge to postpone a trial for a white man charged with a hate crime in the fatal stabbing of a black student on the University of Maryland's campus.

Prince George's County prosecutors want to delay Sean Urbanski's Jan. 22 trial because the case's lead prosecutor resigned Nov. 30. Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Hill Jr. didn't immediately rule on prosecutors' request for more time to prepare for trial.

Urbanski is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the May 2017 killing of Bowie State University student Richard Collins III. Collins was visiting friends at the University of Maryland when he was stabbed to death.

Defense attorneys argue prosecutors should be barred from presenting evidence Urbanski belonged to a racist Facebook group called "Alt-Reich: Nation."