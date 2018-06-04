Jackson schools name 3 finalists for superintendent's post

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's second-largest school district is naming three finalists to be its next superintendent.

The Jackson school district says it's considering Dana Bedden, Errick Greene and Kenneth Simington.

Bedden has been a superintendent in Richmond, Virginia, and Irving, Texas. He currently leads a consulting firm.

Greene is a top-level administrator in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after serving as a special assistant to the emergency manager for Detroit public schools. Before, he was a principal and managed a group of principals in Washington, D.C.

Simington is a deputy superintendent with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools in North Carolina, where he's worked for 30 years.

Superintendent Cedrick Gray resigned in November 2016 after Jackson received a failing academic rating and the state Department of Education put the 27,000-student district on probation citing safety, teaching and discipline violations.