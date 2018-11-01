Items owned by Tupac Shakur donated to Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Items owned by Tupac Shakur have been donated to Temple University, including a bullet-dented golden medallion the rapper was wearing in 1994 when he was shot five times.

The rapper's items will be on display at the school's main campus at the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection. The collection consists of roughly 500,000 items detailing "the global black experience."

About a dozen items that belonged to Shakur were donated to the collection by Runnemede, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions. Among the pieces included are handwritten lyrics for famous tracks like "It Ain't Easy" and "I Ain't Mad At Cha," as well as handwritten track listings for unreleased albums Shakur was working on before his death.Shakur died in 1996 in an unsolved drive-by shooting.