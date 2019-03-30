Investigation clouds Oklahoma icon's distinguished legacy

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, University of Oklahoma President David Boren, a former Democratic governor and U.S. senator, speaks at a news conference in Norman, Okla. The allegations by Jess Eddy, a former University of Oklahoma student, appear to be at the center of an investigation being conducted for the university into whether Boren sexually harassed male subordinates. Boren has denied any inappropriate conduct in statements released by his attorneys. less FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, University of Oklahoma President David Boren, a former Democratic governor and U.S. senator, speaks at a news conference in Norman, Okla. The allegations by Jess Eddy, ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Investigation clouds Oklahoma icon's distinguished legacy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Less than a year after stepping down as the University of Oklahoma's president, former governor and U.S. Sen. David Boren's reputation is at risk. The 77-year-old Democrat finds himself ensnared in allegations that he sexually harassed male subordinates. And he's on the defensive in a red state now solidly controlled by political adversaries.

Boren's attorneys have confirmed that he is the target of an investigation being conducted for the university by a large law firm.

Former OU student Jess Eddy says Boren touched him and kissed him on multiple occasions when he was a student working as a teaching aide for Boren in 2010 and 2011.

Boren has denied the allegations.

The investigation comes after the university's tumultuous transition to a new administration.