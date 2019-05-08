Indiana awards 200 scholarships to future teachers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 200 scholarships to its third class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators.

The recipients, selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and other factors, will receive $7,500 annually — up to $30,000 total — for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.

The commission says 393 students applied for the 2019-20 scholarships, with applications coming from 212 high schools in 82 of the Indiana's 92 counties. Over 80% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.

To qualify, students had to either graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.