Indiana action on teacher pay, hate crimes faulted by some

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican leaders started this year's legislative session with calls to boost the state's lagging teacher pay and adopt a hate crimes law.

The GOP-dominated Legislature took action on both topics, although Democrats and advocacy groups say the steps fell short of what was needed. Republicans declared the four-month session that wrapped up Wednesday a success, while Democrats lamented it as "missed opportunity" to help most Hoosiers.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to soon sign the new state budget boosting base school spending by 2.5% each of the next two years, along with bills legalizing sports betting and authorizing $390 million in public subsidies toward Indianapolis sports stadiums.

Holcomb already signed the hate crimes bill, but advocacy groups fault it for not explicitly including age, sex or gender identity.