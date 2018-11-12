Indiana State ready to start $50M campus arena renovation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University says construction will begin soon on a $50 million renovation of its 45-year-old campus arena.

University officials have awarded a nearly $43 million primary contract for the Hulman Center project to Hannig Construction of Terre Haute. The project is expected to take two years to complete, including replacement of outdated mechanical and electrical systems and failing exterior metal panel cladding and curtain walls.

The Tribune-Star reports work had been expected to begin last summer, but the project was modified after the low bid was $5 million more than estimated.

Plans are for heavy mechanical work to be done during the summer so that the men's and women's basketball teams can continue playing games in the 10,000-seat arena.

