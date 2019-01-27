Indiana State University opens food pantry for students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University has opened a food pantry to provide food and other necessities for students in need on the western Indiana campus.

The Sycamore Pantry opened Thursday at ISU's Student Recreation Center in Terre Haute. It's stocked with food, drinks, baby food and toiletries for students and their dependents.

The pantry also offers recipes to help students make tasty meals using the selected food items.

Lauren Baines is ISU's director of student health promotion. She tells the Tribune-Star that students often struggle with the cost of feeding themselves and sometimes their dependents.

She says all students are welcome to visit the pantry, which is open Monday through Friday, to see its offerings.

Vice President for Student Affairs Willie Banks says he hopes that "one day we won't need it."

