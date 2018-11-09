Illinois professor taking leave after misconduct allegations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A University of Illinois law professor who has faced sexual misconduct accusations is taking a one-year unpaid leave of absence from the school.

Documents released to The (Champaign) News-Gazette say professor Jay Kesan will be on leave for all of 2019 and will undergo counseling.

The action comes after the university's Office of Diversity, Equity and Access investigated Kesan over multiple complaints about his behavior. Complaints alleged Kesan talked about sex during professional interactions, failed to respect women's personal space and inappropriately touched a student's leg during a meeting.

Kesan says in a statement that campus reaction to the complaints caused him to "understand more clearly the harm I have caused many people."

